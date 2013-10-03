The Shutdown Is Not Stopping The Marine Corps From Hosting A Massive Airshow This Weekend

Marine Corps Photo This was one of the acts at the air show at the Marine Corps air station in Miramar, Calif., in 2011. Despite the government shutdown, Miramar is opening its gates for the air show once again this weekend.

Many functions of the federal government

have ground to a haltfollowing the first federal shutdown in 17 years. Even

a wily troop of World War II veteranshad to storm a memorial in D.C. like it was Normandy.

Despite that, the Marine Corps air station in Miramar, Calif., will open its gates to an expected 200,000 members of the public this weekend for its annual air show.

How, with the federal government defunded, one might ask.

1st Lt. Chad Hill, a spokesman for the air station, told Business Insider that it’s because the vendors and displays for the air show are paid for by Marine Corps Community Services, which he described as having a level of financial independence, given that not all of its funds come from congressional appropriations.

But bringing 200,000 people on to a Marine Corps installation is no small feat and will require the work of military police and others. And while no military aviation assets will participate in the show, there will be static displays, Hill said.

Additionally, Marine Corps Community Services is not unaffected by the shutdown. Many of its employees, even ones on Miramar, have been furloughed.

The Miramar website says that some divisions from the fitness section, recreation centres, and from Marine and family support services are closed as a result of the shutdown. All of those divisions are run by Marine Corps Community Services.

A press release from the air station states:

Those excepted from furlough include employees who are required to provide crucial services that protect life, safety and property, provide essential range, training and air operations and those employees that provide necessary utility services.

And air shows, apparently.

