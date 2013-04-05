HERE COMES THE JOB REPORT...

Here it comes: The March Jobs Report!
We’ve had a string of solid reports, but suddenly people are getting a little nervous about economic data lately. And a weak ADP report on Wednesday has got even more jittery.
Via Bloomberg, here are the key predictions from Wall Street analysts:
- Change in Non-Farm Payrolls: +190K
- Change in private payrolls: +200K
- Unemployment rate: +7.7%
- Average hourly earnings growth: +0.2%
For a full preview, see here.
Meanwhile, markets are already pointing lower.
Refresh this post for the latest.
