HERE COMES THE JOB REPORT...

Here it comes: The March Jobs Report!



We’ve had a string of solid reports, but suddenly people are getting a little nervous about economic data lately. And a weak ADP report on Wednesday has got even more jittery.

Via Bloomberg, here are the key predictions from Wall Street analysts:

Change in Non-Farm Payrolls: +190K

Change in private payrolls: +200K

Unemployment rate: +7.7%

Average hourly earnings growth: +0.2%

For a full preview, see here.

Meanwhile, markets are already pointing lower.

Refresh this post for the latest.

