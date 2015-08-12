This graphic remembers Robin Williams' most memorable characters

Today marks one year since beloved actor and comedian Robin Williams died at the age of 63.
From the exuberant Genie in “Aladdin,” to the iconic Teddy Roosevelt in “Night at the Museum,” the many rousing characters he created over his decades-long career have not been forgotten. We created this graphic to celebrate some of his most memorable faces.
View some of Robin Williams’ greatest scenes as these unforgettable characters.
