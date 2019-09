Manufacturing output continues to rise.



But the jobs are still missing.

Today’s non-farm payroll report from the BLS shows the U.S. manufacturing sector lost 8,000 jobs in May, the fourth-straight monthly decline.

Here’s the chart from BLS since 2010, which shows we’ve now plateaued for about a year at the 12-million payroll level:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.