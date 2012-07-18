A New Condo North Of Miami Will Have Some Crazy Amenities—And The $50 Million Penthouse Is Still Available

Photo: The Mansions At Acqualina

Life in the new The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida will include amenities that seem unreal for a private residence complex.They include a concierge who is on-call seven days a week, a weekend restaurant, a daily breakfast bar, a wine-tasting lounge, a 25-seat stadium theatre with a popcorn machine and candy counter, a spa, and a golf-simulator that allows residents to “play” any course in the world.



The crown jewel of The Mansions is a 15,000-square-foot, $50 million penthouse that is still for sale. The price tag for the rest of the units starts at $5.7 million and increases as the floors go up.

Of the 79 units in the complex, just 22 are left to sell. Construction doesn’t even start for another two weeks on the project, located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, which is slated for completion in 2015.

Michael Goldstein, president of The Mansions, said he expects to be completely sold out by the time construction starts in August. The buyers have been both American and international, with most deals done in cash.

There are five penthouses in total, all with indoor pools. The complex has two pools for residential use, including an infinity edge pool that overlooks the water. There are also eight cabanas.

“These aren’t condominiums,” Goldstein said. “The Mansions are so big, they are homes.”

The 65-story residential tower will sit adjacent to the five-diamond Acqualina Resort. Between the ocean and the fountains, the sound of water will be audible almost everywhere on the property, Goldstein said.

There are two kids rooms in the complex, and there’s even a marine biology camp. For the adults, there is a full, state-of-the-art gym that offers yoga and Pilates classes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.