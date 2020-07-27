This estate in South Australia looks like a castle and is a popular venue for weddings. Take a look inside.

The Manor Basket Range estate in South Australia looks just like a castle.

It was originally built as a private homestead for Albert Pinchbeck, with construction completed in 1935.

It was initially designed to look like Warwick Castle in the UK.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Manor Basket Range is an estate in the Adelaide Hills that is available for you to book accommodation or hire out for a function.

It was initially constructed during the 1930s as a private home for Albert Pinchbeck, who wanted to build a replica of Warwick Castle in the UK.

General manager Naomi Growden has been operating the property together with her partner since March 2018. But they had been involved with the estate prior to that.

“We were involved for about nine months beforehand, working with the building owner to do a big refurbishment and restyle the property,” Growden told Business Insider Australia. “It had been closed for around about a year before we managed to reopen it.”

The state is predominately used for accommodation and weddings but it’s also open for winemaker dinners and private functions as well.

“We definitely do want people to feel like it’s a bit of an escape,” said.

The price ranges between $200 and $260 a night, including continental breakfast.

Here’s a closer look at this picturesque estate:

The Manor House sits on a two-acre property in the Adelaide Hills.

The Manor Basket Range

It has 12 accommodation suites – 11 of them are two-storey townhouse style suites with a downstairs living area, kitchenette and upstairs bathrooms and bedrooms. One room is on a single level, often used as the bridal suite.

The estate has function spaces including a ballroom, which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, could seat up to 220 people. There’s also a downstairs terrace room which could fit 130 people.

There are some smaller rooms, a petite chapel and potentially a cellar door the estate aims to open around October.

The Manor is predominantly built of Basket Range stone. It also features mixed architectural styles including 1930s Hollywood “Regency” era elements such as plenty of arches and round porticos.

Growden said the manor’s history is “slightly murky” with differing stories and dates ascribed to it. But she said according to the East Torrens Historical Society, the estate appears to have finished construction in 1935.

The estate was originally built as a private homestead for Albert Pinchbeck. “From all accounts he was perhaps slightly eccentric and he wanted to build a replica of Warwick Castle in England,” Growden said.

In the 1940s a local doctor purchased the property. During the 1950s and 60s a few families owned it where they’d live upstairs and have tea rooms downstairs. The tea rooms were even named “Lancelot” and “Camelot”, Growden added.

In the 1970s the manor was purchased by an Austrian who turned it into Camelot Castle. A decade later an extension was built to turn it into more of a function centre. “In the 80s that themey medieval sort of vibe was all the rage and it was a very popular place,” Growden said.

During the noughties, its popularity started to wane and when Growden and her partner snapped it up, they spruced it up as well. “We could really see the beauty in the stonework and the grounds and the nature,” Growden said.

Around 80% to 90% of what the estate does is weddings and accommodation for weekend weddings. It doesn’t operate an onsite restaurant all the time, but does hold private events such as birthdays, corporate events and even murder mystery nights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.