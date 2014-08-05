The Manly Ferries Could Soon Be Available For Lunchtime Drinks And Private Sydney Harbour Charters

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Harbour City Ferries – the management company in charge of Sydney ferries – has floated the idea of hiring out the passenger boats for private functions and wants the ability to sell alcohol on the four government-owned Manly vessels.

In a submission to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, Harbour City Ferries would make the public transport mainstays available for private charter between midday and midnight Monday through Saturday, and midday to 10pm on Sundays, however this “would depend on demand,” according to a company spokesperson.

Only three of the four Manly ferries are usually in operation at one time during off-peak months, SMH reported.

The management company has also applied for liquor licenses to be approved for the iconic ferries, in order to sell booze to top deck passengers between midday and 9:15pm.

Manly Council has opposed the application, claiming the concept would not promote a responsible message to the community.

Privately owned and operated Manly Fast Ferry’s are fully licensed, equipped with on-board bars for thirsty patrons.

