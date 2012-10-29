The Manhattan Veterans Hospital Is Evacuating All Of Its Patients

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Anticipating Hurricane Sandy’s arrival the Manhattan Campus of the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System has ordered all its patients evacuated from the facility at 423 East 23rd Street.In addition, all NY Harbor campuses will be closed tomorrow. Sandy is supposed to reach land tomorrow and Mayor Bloomberg has ordered everyone in a NYC ‘Zone A’ to evacuate.



By comparison the VA only did a partial evacuation during Hurricane Irene in August 2011.

From the VA website:

Due to the path of Hurricane Sandy, VA New York Harbor Healthcare System has begun an evacuation of all patients at the Manhattan hospital facility, located at 423 East 23 Street.

Family members may call 212-686-7500 and dial 0 for questions about loved ones’ locations. All clinics and CBOCs at all NY Harbor campuses will be closed tomorrow. If you have questions about an appointment, call Centralized Scheduling at 1-877-877-9267.

Remember to keep an emergency supply kit on hand. It’s important to prepare your family for unexpected disasters & emergencies. For a list of things to do to secure your home & keep family safe, visit www.ready.gov.

Thank you & stay safe.

