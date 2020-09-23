One of 'The Mandalorian' cast members says the show is planned out as far as season 4

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian.’

It sounds like “The Mandalorian” is set up for years to come.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon on the show, told People that the groundwork is being laid out “for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4.”

This is the first indication that there are plans for the show beyond season 2, which starts October 30 on Disney Plus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau recently compared the evolution of the show to “Game of Thrones” in terms of how it will expand across the galaxy.

Now, we have another hint at how big that expansion will be.

In an interview with People, actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the Darkdaber-wielding Moff Gideon on the show, suggested storylines are planned out for multiple seasons to come.

“I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers,” he said.

This is the first indication of Disney’s plans beyond season 2, which hits Disney Plus on October 30.

Esposito didn’t confirm whether the show is written out as far as season 4, but it sounds like ideas about where the characters will go have been thought out that far.

Disney Plus Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

This means that season 2, as exciting as it will likely be, will set the scene for what’s to come.

It’s also an indication of how big Disney is betting on the show as the next phase of its “Star Wars” storytelling.

With the Skywalker saga complete and, as far as we know, “Star Wars” movies tabled at the moment, Favreau certainly looks to be number one on the depth cart in providing the franchise content for the foreseeable future.

Season 2 will start directly after the events of season 1 and, according to Favreau, “as we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines.”

According to Esposito, because of what Favreau is teasing, “there’s so much to explore.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.