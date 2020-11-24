The 13 best tweets and memes about the latest episode of 'The Mandalorian'

Disney Plus The Child in ‘Chapter 12’ of ‘The Mandalorian.’

“The Mandalorian” season two continued this week with “Chapter 12,” in which the Child (aka “Baby Yoda”) visited a classroom and ate some space cookies.

We’ve rounded up the best tweets and memes from the episode, including everyone’s new favourite character, “Jeans Guy” – a man from the crew spotted in the background of the episode.

The second season of “The Mandalorian” continued on Friday with more mini-quests for the bounty hunter, and a bounty of adorable moments from the Child for fans. The little “Baby Yoda” (who, surely, you know by now is not literally Yoda)

As part of our weekly tradition, we’re here to bring you the best tweets and memes from the newest episode. This week, with Frog Lady out of the picture, fans obsessed over the Child’s first day in school, his love of cookies, and the accidental appearance of a background crew member in one part of the episode.

While the Mandalorian went on another mini-quest, the Child hung out in a classroom for the day

Not only was the Child looking quite cute sitting at a school desk, but he also used the Force to nab a classmate’s sleeve of cookies. Fans loved this moment, especially since it was nice to see the Child eat something that wasn’t the Frog Lady’s precious unborn children.

Baby Yoda in school. That is all #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gCRFMmfVGu — Culture Crave ???? (@CultureCrave) November 21, 2020

He used the Force for food— I have never been more proud. ????????#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/B6JJMrQFyU — … and i'm new in town (@rys_moon) November 21, 2020

the fact it looks like he’s holding a Capri Sun makes this so much funnier ???? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/4Gcq966dkw — connor ???? (@sinistercherubs) November 21, 2020

May this picture of baby yoda eating a space macaron be a blessing upon your twitter feed pic.twitter.com/enXmUAevXJ — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) November 20, 2020

Later in the episode, fans spotted the accidental inclusion of a crew member in the background of a scene

Eventually dubbed “Blue Jeans Guy,” people noticed that one of the show’s crew members was still in the background of the episode’s final cut. One fan even made a fake character poster for him, while another drew a mockup of what an action figure toy of “Blue Jeans Guy” would look like in stores.

BREAKING: Action figure availability for "Jeans Guy" was weeks BEFORE his featured episode of The Mandalorian.

Critics are now questioning his future appearances in upcoming episodes and demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/xPcAyU4ow9 — Project Verisim (@Project_Verisim) November 22, 2020

Overall, fans simply love seeing the Mandalorian becoming a father-figure to his adorable adopted Child

Week to week, people are enjoying the action and added “Star Wars” lore and overall fun that “The Mandalorian” brings. But above all, the show’s core narrative is all about the growing bond between the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and the small Child. The cuteness overload is giving people a much-needed dose of seratonin every weekend.

the mandalorian is a tv show about a tiny green puppet that makes me cry every time it makes a sound and a big sexy single dad that keeps getting tricked by mean strangers — aaron???? (@lordbilingual) November 21, 2020

I think this image about wraps up the entire show #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/TDiFr5xFZB — Kim Horcher N7 (@kimscorcher) November 21, 2020

#mandalorian // mando spoilers .

.

.

LITERALLY CUTEST EPISODE EVER pic.twitter.com/KCaagBFv6k — mando spoilers (@ahsokassith) November 20, 2020

“The Mandalorian” season two continues this Friday with “Chapter 13,” which premieres at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

