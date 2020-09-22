'The Mandalorian' director Bryce Dallas Howard convinced her kids to keep Baby Yoda a secret from their friends

Associated Press/Disney Media Distribution Bryce Dallas Howard directed Chapter Four of ‘The Mandalorian.’

“The Mandalorian” cinematographer Greig Fraser said that Bryce Dallas Howard had to convince her kids to keep Baby Yoda a secret.

Meanwhile, he had to hide it from his own kids whenever they visited the set as they wouldn’t have been able to keep the secret.

Fraser said: “I had to deliberately tell my wife to wait 10 minutes until The Child was put away or covered up. I couldn’t tell my children not to talk about The Child, they wouldn’t listen to me for a start.”

Fraser, who recently told Insider how they maximized Baby Yoda’s cuteness, said that Jon Favreau’s attitude toward The Child and the filmmaking process as a whole is what attracted him to the show.

Fraser said: “Jon Favreau wanted to take the world back a few steps. He wasn’t concerned about that scale.”

Greig Fraser, who won an Emmy for shooting “The Mandalorian” (one of seven Emmys giving to the show), spoke to Insider about his time on the show, and his love for Baby Yoda memes.

Fraser said: “Bryce Dallas Howard had her kids on set and she had to tell them: ‘Hey, don’t talk about The Child.'”

However, he said he couldn’t do that with his own kids as they were just a little bit younger.

“I had my kids on set a couple times and each time, I knew that my children couldn’t leave the set and not go and tell their friends that they saw Baby Yoda. It would be impossible,” Fraser said. “So I had to deliberately tell my wife to wait 10 minutes until The Child was put away or covered up. I couldn’t tell my children not to talk about The Child, they wouldn’t listen to me for a start.”

Fraser said: “My daughter is a bit annoyed with me that she didn’t get to meet Baby Yoda.”

Fraser, who didn’t work on season two of “The Mandalorian” due to his commitments to two huge movie projects (“Dune” and “The Batman”), recently told Insider that he “knew The Child was going to be big” and discussed how he shot Baby Yoda to maximise his cuteness.

One such technique they used was the use of backlight to illuminate Baby Yoda’s “peach fuzz” hair, which Fraser said Favreau advocated for. Fraser has previously worked on a “Star Wars” project before, shooting 2016’s “Rogue One,” but said it was Favreau’s attitude in general toward the filmmaking process of “The Mandalorian” that originally attracted him to the show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Jon Favreau created ‘The Mandalorian.’

“Jon Favreau wanted to take the world back a few steps. Every film that gets made, and I’m not just talking about Star Wars, I’m talking about Marvel, DC, every tent pole film â€” They seem to just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger. The worlds get bigger, the stakes get bigger.”

“Star Wars has built-in scale. Everybody understands it, we know the scale of the universe.”

This allowed Favreau to make “a much smaller story in a big universe” that felt more personal and more exact.

Fraser said: “It’s effectively a story about a bouncer hunter and his cub. It’s a very simple, basic story told well.”

