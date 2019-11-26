'The Mandalorian' dethroned 'Stranger Things' as the top streaming TV show in the US, breaking its 5-month streak

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” is the most in-demand original streaming series in the US, according to Parrot Analytics.

The live-action “Star Wars” series has surpassed Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which was at the top for 21 straight weeks.

Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” has made waves since it debuted November 12 (thanks in no small part to “Baby Yoda”). And now the series has dethroned the streaming champion.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” enjoyed 21 straight weeks at the top of Parrot Analytics’ weekly list of the most in-demand original streaming shows in the US, but “The Mandalorian” has surpassed it. Parrot Analytics measures “demand expressions,” the company’s standardised TV demand measurement unit that reflect the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series weighted by importance.

“The Mandalorian” had over 100 million demand expressions during the week of November 17 to November 23, according to Parrot Analytics, while “Stranger Things” had 81 million.

Parrot Analytics data last week showed “The Mandalorian” surging toward the top of its list. It was already the most in-demand new original streaming series of the year after one week of release, topping Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and “When They See Us.”

“While demand is a metric that should not be confused with subscriber numbers, this is a strong indication that the ‘Star Wars’ series is driving a lot of sign-ups to the recently-debuted Disney Plus service,” a Parrot Analytics representative said.

Disney said that the service had 10 million sign-ups a day after launching.

“The Mandalorian” isn’t just a hit with audiences. It has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critic score after three episodes. Business Insider said in its review of the first episode that the series “proves ‘Star Wars’ can make the leap from movies to prestige TV.”

