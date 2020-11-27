'The Mandalorian' just gave Baby Yoda a name and fans aren't sure what to make of it

Disney Plus/Lucasfilm Season two, episode five of ‘The Mandalorian’ revealed The Child’s name.

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “The Mandalorian” season two, episode five.

19 minutes into the episode, fans learn the name of The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

Some fans are saying they’re going to stick with Baby Yoda.

We finally have an answer to one of the biggest mysteries on “The Mandalorian.“

The Child, fondly referred to by fans as Baby Yoda, has a name.

Are you ready for it?

It’s Grogu.

Disney Plus/Lucasfilm The Child’s name is Grogu.

Fans aren’t sure what to make of the name.

Some are here for it.

Grogu awww lmao — Sergio (@Oogumboogums) November 27, 2020

Baby Yoda’s name is GROGU?! And he has a tragic backstory?! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/FazFUx0pIj — eljaymac (@YouMightNotSee) November 27, 2020

TONIGHT IS THE RISE OF GROGU LETS FUCKING GO pic.twitter.com/E9u4qx5ct8 — BrokenPuft (@TheTatePuft) November 27, 2020

HOLY SHIT GROGU IS THE PERFECT NAME FOR THE CHILD — Ale (@arehondoro) November 27, 2020

Others are suggesting they will stick with Baby Yoda.

I’m sorry, but Grogu is just awful. I guess I wanted him to be called Mitch or something no Grogu — Thanos (@FightOnTwist) November 27, 2020

WTF IS A GROGU ???????????? MY HOMIES ONLY KNOW BABY YODA — Aaron Le (@leaaronfox) November 27, 2020

Chapter 13 of the Mandalorian gives baby Yoda a name finally but I’m sticking with baby Yoda. Grogu? Really? Sounds like a Star Wars soup. — Owen (@keyowen7) November 27, 2020

I ain't calling him Grogu or anything. He'll always be Baby Yoda. ????#TheMandalorian #Grogu — Parth (@supitsparth) November 27, 2020

That wasn’t the only big reveal on Friday’s episode.

“Star Wars” fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano made her first live-action appearance on the show. Rosario Dawson was long rumoured to play the character and steps into the role that was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in “The Clone Wars” animated series.

Disney Plus/Lucasfilm Rosario Dawson looks just like the animated version of Ahsoka Tano.

On Friday’s episode, Ahsoka Tano is able to communicate with Grogu. She informs the Mandalorian that Grogu was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant and he was trained by many masters over the years.

He was hidden at the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire and Darth Vader ascended to power.

He can’t remember who took him from the temple. It’s unclear if his memory was wiped. Ahsoka Tano mentions she only knew one other being like him and referenced Yoda.

Later in the episode, Ahsoka Tano says she senses fear in Yoda. That may have put some fans on alert.

Disney Plus/Lucasfilm Ahsoka Tano is unsettled when she

In “Star Wars,” fear is famously the path to the dark side and was Anakin Skywalker’s undoing. That’s something Ahsoka Tano is all too familiar with as she was Anakin’s padawan.

The first time Yoda met Anakin he told him, “Fear leads to anger and anger leads to hate.” Ahsoka Tano eventually watched her master Anakin turn to the dark side and became Lord Vader.

Ahsoka Tano senses that there could be a darkness in Grogu and she said it’s better to let his abilities fade. Mando asks the Jedi to train Grogu and she refuses. Instead, she tells Mando to take him to an old Jedi temple on Tython where Grogu may be able to reach out to other Jedi.

