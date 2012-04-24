The Man With The Highest IQ In The World Doesn't Think He's Very Smart At All

Scoring in the upper 190s, Rick Rosner may have the highest IQ in the world. But he attributes his score in part to his obsessive personality and says it isn’t particularly meaningful intelligence.



From an interview with The Daily’s Madeleine Scinto:

To think you can accurately measure super high iqs is also not reasonable in that a lot of my IQ is that I’m super persistent. I know what it takes to do well on those tests in terms of time commitment. I’ve taken a bunch of these tests and I’m willing to spend 120 hours on them. But a really smart person like a Bill Gates would say why would I spend 120 hours on this test when I can develop a new product and make 100s of millions of dollars. It’s almost as if I’m less smart for taking these tests. You have to take points off for me wasting my time.

