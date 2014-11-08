The Man Who Says He Has The Secret To Picking Up Women Has Been Kicked Out Of Australia

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

American Julien Blanc, the 25-year-old self proclaimed pickup artist, has left Australia after his visa was cancelled.

He’s from the group Real Social Dynamics, which proclaims: “Learn how to ATTRACT THE WOMEN YOU HAVE ALWAYS WANTED any place, anytime, and in any situation!”

His tactics, which include choking women, have been criticised as misogynistic and caused outrage on social media.

He was due to hold an event in Melbourne, revealing his secrets to others, but it had to been stopped after protests.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison cancelled Mr Blanc’s visa.

“He was putting a view that was derogatory to women and that’s just something that our values abhor in this country,” Morrison said.

We can confirm that Julien Blanc left Australia overnight. His assistant is also due to leave shortly. — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 7, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.