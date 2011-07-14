The Man Who Ruined The Maid's Credibility Is Now Her #1 Defender

The maid involved in the Manhattan DA’s case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn for sexual assault had her credibility dragged through the mud in part because of one man: her fiancee.



He’s the alleged “drug dealer,” and the one who allegedly has deposited over $100,000 into the maid’s bank account within the last two years. He’s also the guy she spoke to on the phone when she was deciding how to handle the DSK situation, when she reportedly said something to the effect of, “Don’t worry, this guy has a lot of money. I know what I’m doing.”

But both of those details were reported by the New York Times, which the maid’s lawyer says was leaked false information.

So the Daily Beast spoke to the man himself.

He’s currently in a detention centre in Arizona, serving time for “conspiracy to possess a large amount of cannabis,” according to the Daily Beast, which spoke to him on the phone yesterday.

Here’s what they found out:

His name is Amara Tarawally, age 35

He denies depositing $100,000 into her account

He believes the maid. He says: “I know that he [Strauss-Kahn] did what he did” and “She had no reason to lie.”

He adamantly denies that the maid was a part-time prostitute

He learned English by watching CNN, “Deal or No Deal” and “The Price Is Right.”

His credibility is questionable. The Beast says he “likes to impress his religious beliefs on devout women” but doesn’t really back it up. There’s also a strange story about a woman whom he asked for $17,000 and gave an engagement ring while married to an estranged Puerto Rican wife.

The Beast also spoke to the maid’s defence and learned that:

They believe the phone conversation was badly translated and taken out of context

The maid’s lawyer hasn’t been able to get a transcript of the call

But what the Beast didn’t find out might be the most important factor in the maid’s case. What REALLY happened on that phone call? The Daily Beast only heard the maid’s fiancee give the following confusing explanation of the damning call:

Tarawally claims that the conversation in which the maid said words to the effect of “Don’t worry, I know what I’m doing” actually took place after an NYPD detective visited him in Arizona. Tarawally said he told the maid she should tell her lawyer about the detective’s visit and she responded, “I know what I’m doing.” But the conversation about Strauss-Kahn that’s in question was supposed to have been logged the day after the encounter with him in the Sofitel, and before the NYPD even knew Tarawally existed.

