Here's Why The Lawyer Who Led News Corp.'s Internal Hacking Probe Was Arrested

60-year-old ex-News of the World top lawyer Tom Crone was arrested Thursday in connection with News Corp.’s rampant phone hacking, The Telegraph reports.Crone spearheaded News Corp.’s internal phone-hacking probe in 2007, CBS has previously reported.



In 2009 testimony before Parliament, Crone blamed the hacking on one bad apple; reporter Clive Goodman.

When a member of Parliament asked him to affirm he’d never listened to any conversations obtained from phone hacking, Crone responded by saying, “Yes, I can definitely say that,” CBS reported.

On Thursday, sources told the Telegraph Crone’s arrest came after police received new information from News Corp.’s Standards and Management Committee, which it formed in the wake of the hacking scandal.

Crone is the first News Corp. executive to be arrested following the high-profile arrests of ex-chief executive Rebekah Brooks and former editor Andy Coulson, The Guardian reported Thursday.

