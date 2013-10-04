The Man Who Killed Tamworth Policeman David Rixon Will Spend The Rest Of His Life In Jail

Photo: NSW Police Force

Michael Jacobs, 49, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tamworth policeman Senior Constable David Rixon, who was shot in March last year.

Jacobs killed Rixon after he was pulled over for a random breath test, with prosecutors claiming he was high on the drug ice at the time, according to The ABC.

New laws introduced in 2011 mean Jacobs will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole, the mandatory sentence for anyone who kills an on-duty police officer.

Jacobs had tried to argue in court that it was not he, but a local drug dealer named Terrance Price who shot Rixon, who had “interrupted” them in the middle of drug deal, according to Fairfax.

