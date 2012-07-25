The Man Who Killed Jennifer Hudson's Family Will Spend Life In Prison

Photo: Associated Press

Pop star Jennifer Hudson’s former brother-in-law was given three life sentences for gunning down her mother, brother, and 7-year-old nephew, the Associated Press is reporting.William Balfour, who was married to Hudson’s sister Julia, was recently convicted of killing Hudson’s family members in 2008, the AP reported.



Prosecutors claimed he committed the murders while in a jealous rage after discovering his estranged wife Julia was dating another man.

Balfour had stalked Julia after he moved out of their house in 2008, prosecutors claimed.

“He said, ‘If you leave me, you will be the last to die. I’ll kill your family first,'” Hudson’s sister had testified, according to the AP.

Jennifer Hudson was in the courtroom when a Cook County judge handed down the three life sentences, and had attended the trial every day.

DON’T MISS: District Attorney In Charge Of Colorado Shooting Suspect Case Known For Seeking The Death Penalty >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.