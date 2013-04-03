Meet The Man Who Invented Web Search – But Didn't Patent It

Alan Emtage, creator of Archie

Alan Emtage doesn’t think of himself as the father of the search, but he arguably is.



That’s because Emtage created the world’s first search engine, Archie, back in 1989.

Emtage worked as a systems administrator at McGill University’s School of Computer Science. One of his jobs was to help students and faculty find software, which was held in FTP archives.

Because he was lazy, Emtage says in a video interview with The Huffington Post, he created a program to automate the process, and let people log on and search for themselves.

He named it Archie, as a play on the word “archive.”

Because no one was making money from the Internet at the time, Emtage says, he didn’t patent any of the original ideas and techniques that search engines like Google and Bing use today.

“I didn’t make any money off of it, but I wouldn’t change anything,” Emtage says.

