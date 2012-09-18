Meet The Man Who Found The Titanic

Ballard interviews spearfisher Kimi Werner, pictured here swimming with her speargun off of the Kona coast of the Big Island of Hawaii.

Photo: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

By his own admission, Bob Ballard is a heretic. “If I were in Tunisia, I’d be toast,” he said. He likes to disprove conventional wisdom, and throw out textbooks (metaphorically speaking).In graduate school in the 1960s he was part of a wave of young researchers who established the existence of plate tectonics. In 1979 he found black smokers, vents on the ocean floor that spew out water from within the Earth, which wasn’t previously thought possible. He has helped find new and unknown life forms around deep sea vents, which “threw out the textbook” on biology and the origin of life, which was previously thought to have originated from energy captured from sunlight.



He also discovered the wreckage of the Titanic deep on the Atlantic Ocean floor, as well as a whole slew of other shipwrecks.

Now he’s the host of a new five-part series on the National Geographic Channel called “Alien Deep.” The show, which premieres at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific today (Sept. 16), examines never-before-seen ocean marvels, from deep sea vents hosting unique life to ancient shipwrecks. Along the way he’s joined by scientists, explorers and even astronaut Buzz Aldrin, to debate whether it makes more since to live on Mars or on the ocean.

OurAmazingPlanet sat down with Ballard to learn more about his new project.

The Pisces IV sub explores a ridge dotted with Iridogorgia, a kind of octocoral.

Photo: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

OurAmazingPlanet: What was the coolest thing about doing this show? Bob Ballard: Doing a whole series. I started working with National Geographic in 1979 and I think I’ve done about 35 specials before, but never a series. The producer calls it, “Carl Sagan with gills.”

I learned a lot — it was like going back to graduate school. In the show I went on a sub that’s basically an underwater aeroplane called Deep Flight. That was kind of spooky. When you get on you put on a harness, because it rolls [like a plane]. You fit in like a glove. You can’t move any part of your body, except your hand to scratch your nose.

OAP: What sort of things did you learn in filming the show?

BB: One thing, is that there’s been an increase in the number of rogue waves. [The insurance company] Lloyd’s of London has increased its insurance policies on ships because of this. What’s happening with global warming is that the Earth is getting energized, hurricanes are going faster, etc. And you’re seeing that reflected in more rogue waves. Most ships that vanish without a trace are due to rogue waves.

To explain what a rogue wave is: when you have a storm, you have these swells that migrate away. Eventually the waves meet. Normally they cancel each other out. But periodically, in a spot, they add up, and sometimes you can get three of them, all converging. That’s a rogue wave.

I experienced one when I was very young on my first cruise.

OAP: What happened?

BB: On my first cruise, there were 40-feet swells. You’d go up and see all [grey] sky, and then back to staring into the ocean. For two days, there’s nothing to do, except sleep and try to eat. I was up on the bridge. And all of the sudden, there’s this wall (of water), and I thought: ‘We aren’t going over that. It’s too steep.’ And it just crashes. It’s called taking green water. That means you’re underwater and you’re flooding and the question is: Do you get out before you flood totally? Sometimes you do, and sometimes you don’t. Fortunately for me I was able to get out. That was 52 years ago. I don’t want to go through another one.

In the show they actually document one. It’ll ruin your day.