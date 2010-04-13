The Man Who Created The Calorie Bomb Sandwich That Starts Clogging Your Arteries Today

The KFC “Double Down” lauches today so we wanted to introduce you to the man behind this fried chicken, bacon, cheese, and heart attack sandwich.



Mark Morford over at SFgate first called for KFC to put a face to the creator of the untimely death snack.

Here he is, Roger Eaton, CEO and Chief Concept Officer for KFC.

And here is his brainchild, the Double Down:

And here is what it looks like inside.

How this is not even 600 calories, we have no idea.

rumour is that RBS’ awesome office cafeteria will carry this starting tomorrow. (Kidding.)

