The man who claimed his puppy was stolen has been charged with making it up

Egg the pug. Source: NSW Police

It was meant to be a heartwarming moment when Sydney united to find a lost dog. But the truth is far darker and led to the supposed victim being charged with making a false report. Now it turns out “Egg” the pug was already dead.

NSW police announced yesterday that they had charged a 29-year-old man with allegedly making a false report of an armed robbery in Sydney Olympic Park.

The man had claimed he was walking along Australia Avenue at Homebush around 10.30pm on February 9 when three men approached him, demanding his wallet and backpack at knifepoint. They also took is 14-week-old puppy, sparking a police appeal to find “Egg” the pug that turned into a viral social media phenomenon uniting the city.

But police were unable to find any footage or evidence the alleged attackers and subsequently issued the man with a notice to appear in Court on April 6.

At that stage police did not know where the dog was, but today told Seven News that Egg died at his owner’s home after choking on a treat and the “body was disposed of”.

Why Egg’s owner then developed such an elaborate alternative explanation for the dog’s disappearance is not yet known.

RIP Egg.

