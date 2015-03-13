The man who brought Oprah to Australia is now the CEO of RedBalloon

Photo: Nick Baker/ LinkedIn.

As marketing head of Tourism Australia, Nick Baker, helped give the nation a global profile as the man responsible for bringing Oprah to Australia. Now he’s the new CEO of online gift certificate business Red Balloon.

Baker will replace outgoing CEO Kristie Buchanan on Monday.

The marketing guru is being brought on board to expand RedBalloon’s customer and merchant base, as well as explore new markets including tourism.

Baker said the role was too good to turn down.

“The company ethos – recognition of its employees as the key to its success – and customer experience as its main purpose played a significant part in my decision.

“The importance of experiences in people’s lives and the tremendous value they can bring in employee performance, as well RedBalloon’s recognition of its own employees as key to its success, appealed to me most.”

Former Tourism Australia MD Ken Boundy is also joining RedBalloon as chairman.

