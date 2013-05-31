The Man Responsible For Windows 8 Is 'Happy' With Sales

Former Windows boss Steven Sinofsky

Former Microsoft Windows boss Steven Sinofsky says he’s good with the way things are going so far for Microsoft’s Windows 8.



“It’s hard for me to look at selling 100 million of something and not be happy,” Sinofsky told AllThingsD Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher on stage at the D11 Conference on Thursday.

Windows 8 was his baby. But no longer. He left Microsoft a month after Windows 8 shipped.

The 100 million number he refers to is how many Windows licenses Microsoft says it has sold.

However, that number is probably generous, as it includes Windows 8 machines that are sitting on retail shelves and warehouses waiting to be bought. By some calculations, Microsoft has really actually sold 60 million Windows 8 licenses.

Plus, Microsoft’s new operating system has been widely panned for being difficult to use and has shouldered much of the blame for a struggling PC industry. Market research firm IDC reported that PC shipments fell 14% from the year-earlier quarter and called Windows 8 out for blame. IDC also says it expects Windows 8 sales to improve over time.

Sinofsky thinks it will actually take years before anyone will know if Microsoft really has a dog on its hands.

“You have resist the urge to pick winners and losers and who’s on top because it will play out for many years,” he said.

