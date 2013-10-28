CBA Could Face Legal Action After Hiring A Security Firm To Spy On Someone

Photo: Getty Images

After a man was spied on a CBA customer has threatened legal action which could uncover more incidents of surveillance by Australia’s biggest bank.

At the weekend Fairfax revealed CBA had hired security firm G4S to spy on Gold Coast-based consumer advocate Michael Fraser, who calls himself “The Arbitrator”.

Photographs were taken of Fraser when he was in Sydney to attend a fundraiser for Nationals Senator John Williams.

Williams is on a parliamentary inquiry which involves the bank, and now CBA customer Geoff Shannon has said he had legal advice that the photos — which could show the senator — are an “interference with the administration of justice”.

“We’re actually issuing subpoenas, I think, on them for all the reports and any other surveillance jobs,” he said.

CBA admitted is requested “physical surveillance” of Fraser, though it denies Williams or Labor senator Doug Cameron — who is also involved in the inquiry — were the subject of its clandestine investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that CBA hired security firm G4S to photograph Geoff Shannon, which is incorrect.

