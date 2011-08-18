THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Google's Google+ Code Name Revealed!

Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer!

Code names are fun, even if they don’t mean much.So we were glad to FINALLY learn Google’s code name for the Google+ frontend.



It is…”Project Oz.”

!

What does it mean?

Don’t know. Our sources wouldn’t say.

Maybe the implication is that Facebook with its mighty userbase of 750 million isn’t as scary as it seems?

That, like the Wizard of Oz was just a man behind a curtain operating a contraption, Facebook is also just a mere contraption – one that can be bested with a better contraption?

Probably that is it!

Or maybe not.

“Project Oz” is a pretty common code-name, by the way. There’s a Project Oz Adoptions agency. McClean County Illinois has an anti-drug campaign called Project Oz. Even Microsoft named a Unix-based operating systems project “Project Oz.”

We’re going to stick with our Zuckerberg-is-Oz interpretation until we hear otherwise.

Therefore, here is this clip >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.