Meet the 30-year-old prodigy behind the H&M collection women are fighting over

Since 2004, H&M has collaborated with international design icons, from Alexander Wang to Karl Lagerfeld, to produce affordable capsule collections.

H&M’s latest collaboration is with Balmain, and the collection hit stores this morning. To say that apparel has been flying off the racks is an understatement, as there have been reports of fights breaking out over the jackets, dresses and accessories featured in the line.

Stores even opened to lines of shoppers this morning, all waiting for a chance to get their hands on the clothes designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The 30-year-old is the French brand’s creative director, and a prodigy that is blowing up the fashion world.

Formerly working for Roberto Cavalli, Rousteing joined Balmain in 2009. Two years later, at only 25, he became the label’s creative director. His meteoric rise in the fashion world is mirrored by his equally fast ascent to stardom, in part thanks to his numerous famous friends, many of whom are the very models that walk in his shows.

“The models that I chose are my friends and all the girls that I love,” Rousteing told reporters at a show debuting his H&M line last month.

His friends include models Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, and Kendall Jenner. But his most famous friend is Kim Kardashian, whom he even considers his muse. The entire Kardashian clan showed up for his star-studded 30th birthday bash last month, which was all documented on Instagram. Rousteing now has 1.6 million followers.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

