The Man Accused Of Stabbing Morgan Huxley To Death Is Back In Court Today

Daniel Jack Kelsall, the man accused of stabbing Sydney entrepreneur Morgan Huxley to death in his Sydney apartment, will front Central Local Court again today.

The 20-year-old is said to have followed Huxley home after he had a beer at his local pub, before gaining entry to the apartment and later allegedly stabbing him multiple times.

Huxley, a popular businessman who owned his own maritime maintenance company, was later found by his flatmate who alerted authorities. He was taken to Royal North Shore hospital, however doctors were unable to save him.

Media reports have said Kelsall followed his alleged victim home to have sex with him, though police have said Huxley — who was linked to multiple woman at the time of his death — had never showed any homosexual tendencies.

Police also said Kelsall was not a suspect in their initial inquiries, which had focused on Huxley’s web of lovers. They became aware of him after he made contact with investigators to say he had been in contact with Huxley before he died.

According to Fairfax Media Kelsall was at work the day after Huxley was killed, where he told staff he was scared to walk home, but otherwise acted normally.

Kelsall was arrested at his family home, which is a short distance from Huxley’s Neutral Bay apartment, and The Oaks hotel where the victim was last seen.

Police say they have surveillance footage which allegedly shows Kelsall following Huxley home from the pub, as well as loitering in a back lane before hand.

