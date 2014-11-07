The Man Accused Of Running The Silk Road 2.0 Has 'Admitted To Everything'

Facebook The man accused of running the Silk Road

Blake Benthall, the man accused of running the deep web’s notorious illegal marketplace the Silk Road, reportedly confessed minutes after being arrested yesterday in San Francisco.

Ars Technica reported from Benthall’s first court hearing today, which lasted around 15 minutes. Federal prosecutor Kathryn Haun reportedly told the court that Benthall has already admitted to running the Silk Road.

“Mr. Benthall did admit to everything after receiving his Miranda rights — that he was the administrator of Silk Road 2.0,” Haun said to the court.

Benthall is charged with one count of conspiring to commit narcotics trafficking, one count of conspiring to commit computer hacking, one count of conspiring to traffic in fraudulent identification documents, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

The FBI shut down the Silk Road 2.0 site on Thursday after monitoring the site and Benthall’s alleged involvement. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

