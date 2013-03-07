Photographer Captures Perfectly Timed Image Of A Rat Leaping Into The Air

A photo of a rat jumping into the air by Roy Rimmer took first place in the took second place in The Mammal Society’s photographer of the year competition.

Photo: Roy Rimmer/The Mammal Society

Britain’s Mammal Society recently announced the winners of its animal photo competition. The purpose is to bring attention to mammals that are often overlooked or under-appreciated, like rats, squirrels and foxes.



A perfectly timed image of a brown rat jumping into the air took first place. A fox licking a window nabbed second.

Leaping dolphins, laughing grey seals and deer were featured in the other finalists’ photographs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.