Photographer Captures Perfectly Timed Image Of A Rat Leaping Into The Air

Dina Spector
Roy Rimmer/The Mammal SocietyA photo of a rat jumping into the air by Roy Rimmer took first place in the took second place in The Mammal Society’s photographer of the year competition.

Photo: Roy Rimmer/The Mammal Society

Britain’s Mammal Society recently announced the winners of its animal photo competition. The purpose is to bring attention to mammals that are often overlooked or under-appreciated, like rats, squirrels and foxes.  

A perfectly timed image of a brown rat jumping into the air took first place. A fox licking a window nabbed second.

Leaping dolphins, laughing grey seals and deer were featured in the other finalists’ photographs.  

Harry Martin/Weasel chasing sparrows

Joel Walley/Play-fighting stoats

Austin Thomas/Leaping squirrel

Tim Hunt/Surfing seal

Kate Williamson/Trapped wood mouse

Tom McDonnell/Grey seals laughing

Mark Fox/Grey squirrel searching for nuts

David Gibbon/Fox with lunch

Richard Fisher/Red deer at sunrise

Bex Cartwright/Roe buck in the fog

Alessandro Oggioni/Leaping Dolphins

Alex Berryman/Water Vole

Gary Cox/Wood mouse with blackberry (3rd place winner)

Julie Milne/Licking Fox (2nd place winner)

Roy Rimmer/Jumping Rat (1st place winner)

