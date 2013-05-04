Why You Need To Visit The Maldives Before They Disappear Forever

The Republic of the Maldives is a major tourist destination known for its clear waters, white sandy beaches, and 5-star resorts. The island nation is made up of 1,190 islands spread over 35,000 square miles in the Indian Ocean, off the western coast of Sri Lanka.



But the Maldives are in danger of disappearing due to climate change and rising sea levels. The islands themselves only have an average ground level of 1.5 meters, meaning within the next century, they could sink below the ocean’s surface for good.

And as if you needed more of a reason to go now, the government recently reversed a ban on the sale of spa treatments, alcohol, and pork, meaning your time on the islands will be a lot more fun.

If you’ve been wanting to visit the Maldives, now’s your chance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.