Remember the crazy Emirates commercial where men flew alongside a plane in jetpacks? Here's how they made it

Emirates Airlines astounded the world when it aired a commercial featuring two men in jetpacks flying alongside their A380 jumbo jet, 4,000 feet above Dubai. A stunt like this had never been done before, which is why Emirates released exclusive behind-the-scenes footage featuring the extensive planning and preparation that went into the making of this commercial.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

