The Writers Of The GMAT Are Testing Future MBAs On Their 'Soft Skills'

Business school is seen by many as the path to the leadership track at companies and a six figure salary.Increasingly corporate recruiters are demanding more from graduates than a big name school and analytic skill. They want people who can function well in teams and plan for the long term.



In response, The Wall Street Journal reports, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), known for administering the GMAT admissions test, has created a new test called Reflect. It is designed to allow aspiring managers to measure their strengths and weaknesses in so called “soft-skills.”

Here’s how GMAC defines those skills:

“These are the important leadership skills that are not measured on standardized tests or acquired in the classroom. They embody your ability to work with others, make critical decisions, and think strategically – all factors that drive success.”

According to the Journal, having a strong moral compass and being able to work in teams has taken on heightened significance in since the financial crisis. GMAC told them that some 40 schools are interested in joining a pilot program.

In addition to giving analysis of strengths and areas to improve in 10 core categories, the $99 dollar 35-45 minute test lets students know how they measure up against successful people in a number of industries.

So the value proposition for students is that they can take classes or seek experience that will help them in places they’re deficient, and schools can get an idea of where the might need to bolster their offerings.

GMAC is also marketing the test to those applying to MBA programs, so they can prove they have these skills already, and to professionals looking to improve in particular areas.

