The Majority Of The FBI's Most-Wanted Domestic Terrorists Are Women

Photo: FBI
The FBI is considering possible domestic terrorism charges against the man accused of shooting a guard at the conservative Family Research Council.The FBI defines domestic terrorism as “Americans attacking Americans based on U.S.-based extremist ideologies.“
It’s currently hunting down seven people charged with such crimes. Five are women.
Donna Joan Borup threw an acidic substance into the face of a Port Authority police officer during an anti-apartheid protest at JFK in 1981, the FBI claims.
At the time, Borup, a graphic designer, belonged to a Marxist-Leninist group called the May 19th Communist organisation that pushed for an armed revolution against the U.S. government, according to the FBI.
Borup failed to appear for her May 1982 trial and has been on the run ever since. She wears baggy clothes, had a photographic memory, and is considered to be quite smart.
Joanne Deborah Chesimard and two accomplices opened fire on state troopers during a traffic stop in May 1973, according to the FBI.
One trooper was wounded, while the other was shot dead at point-blank range.
Chesimard -- a member of the Black Liberation Army -- was sentenced to prison in 1977 but escaped two years later. The FBI believes she lives in Cuba.
Joseph Mahmoud Dibee attempted to destroy an energy facility and deliberately set fires as part of his activist work with the Earth Liberation Front and the Animal Liberation Front, according to the FBI.
In August 2009, The New York Times reported Dibee still had a pilot's licence because the Transportation Security Administration doesn't compare the FBI's most-wanted list with the Federal Aviation Administration's list of pilots.
At the time, Dibee was trying to sell his plane on the Internet, the Times reported.
The FBI believes he fled to Syria.
Like Dibee, Josephine Sunshine Overaker is accused of arson and trying to destroy an energy facility with the groups Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front.
She's a fluent Spanish speaker and vegan, and she may sport a light mustache, according to the FBI.
The accused arsonist has worked as a sheep tender, midwife, and even a firefighter, according to this Fox News profile from August 2008.
Rebecca Rubin, who's believed to be Canadian, is also wanted for alleged arson connected to the Earth Liberation Front and the Animal Liberation Front.
'From 1996 to 2001, these individuals participated in a cell of approximately 20 individuals that were known as 'the family.' They conducted a range of criminal actions through the western United States in the name of the Animal Liberation Front,' Michael Ward, FBI assistant director for counterterrorism, said at a press conference, referring to Rubin and others, ABC reported in 2008.
'The crimes perpetrated by ALF and ELF have proved violent and potentially deadly, as the criminals use sophisticated incendiary devices,' ATF Deputy Assistant Director William McMahon reportedly said at the same press conference.
Leo Frederick Burt helped bomb a University of Wisconsin building in 1970, killing a 33-year-old researcher and injuring several others, according to the FBI.
The bombing came at the height of anti-Vietnam protests and targeted a building used for Army research, the Washington Post reported in 2010.
Burt was a former altar boy and ROTC student who had become a left-winger and is believed to be the last of the Vietnam-era radicals the FBI is still trying to chase down, the Post reported.
Elizabeth Anna Duke participated in a string of violent crimes in the 1970s and 1980s with the May 19th Communist organisation, hiding explosives and accumulating fake identities, the FBI said.
Duke has previously claimed she was hiding out because she believed she was on the KKK's hit list, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported back in 1991.
