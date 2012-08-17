The Majority Of The FBI's Most-Wanted Domestic Terrorists Are Women

Donna Joan Borup threw an acidic substance into the face of a Port Authority police officer during an anti-apartheid protest at JFK in 1981, the FBI claims.

At the time, Borup, a graphic designer, belonged to a Marxist-Leninist group called the May 19th Communist organisation that pushed for an armed revolution against the U.S. government, according to the FBI.

Borup failed to appear for her May 1982 trial and has been on the run ever since. She wears baggy clothes, had a photographic memory, and is considered to be quite smart.