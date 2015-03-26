The majority of Facebook users got the colour of the dress that broke the internet wrong

In February the colour of a dress split the internet.

Some saw what would come to be known as “the dress” as black and blue, others gold and white. People are seeing the dress differently because of the way they perceive colours.

Facebook has crunched the data to figure out what colour its users thought the dress was.

It found 42% of Facebook users engaged in the debate were on team black and blue while 58% were on team white and gold.

More men than women got the dress colour right. For the record, it was blue and black.

It was also more likely for children to get the dress colour right with a whopping 10% more of 13-17 year old users on team Black and Blue, compared to 55-64 year old users.

