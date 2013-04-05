The Major Mobile Announcement Facebook Just Made Explained In A Single Graphic

Mark Zuckerberg swore his team wasn’t making a Facebook phone. But today, he greeted a room full of press in Menlo Park with a different message.



“Today we’re finally going to talk about that Facebook phone,” the social network’s CEO said.

But by “Facebook phone,” Zuckerberg doesn’t mean actual hardware. Instead his team created Home, a concept that changes the “soul of the phone,” the home screen.

“What would it feel like if our phones were designed around people, not apps?” Zuckerberg asked the audience.

“We’re not building a phone. We’re not building a new MP3 player. And we’re not building a new internet communication device,” Zuckerberg said.

Instead, Facebook Home appears the moment you turn on your phone or wake it up from stand-by mode (Zuckerberg says people turn on their phones an average of 100 times per day).

Facebook Home doesn’t display the typical static background photo. It shows story after story posted by friends to Facebook or Instagram in real-time. It displays status updates, photos, and other open graph stories with large images.

Below is a graphic that simply explains what Facebook Home is. It’s an integration on top of Android’s Operating System but beneath the app icon layer we’re all used to seeing on our smart phones.

Facebook has built the first home screen that comes to life, and updates in real time.

