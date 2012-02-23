The Main Reasons Googlers Leave The Best Place In The World To Work

Photo: Flickr / jonathansin

Google is considered one of the most fun places to work.You have great perks, a ridiculous computer setup and are one of the most valued employees in the world.



So why would you leave?

We’ve talked to a bunch of former Google employees. Here are some of their top reasons for leaving:

If you aren’t an engineer, get ready to be below everyone else. At most companies, it’s the product manager who’s more valuable than the engineer. At Google, engineers get the final say in just about everything. That leaves designers, ad operatives and just about everyone else in the dust. Several former Google employees we spoke to said this was the case.

Sometimes, it’s time to move on. Two former Google employees we spoke with said they had been at Google for an extended period of time and wanted to try something new. A lot of them move onto new companies.

If you’re at a satellite office, you might feel disconnected. The former Google Wave team left because they felt like they weren’t getting their say. One former Googler said that New York wasn’t really a satellite office, but just about everything else was. You have to make your presence felt in Mountain View if you want to have a say in the company.

Some go for the bigger, better offers. Facebook is the largest company where former Google employees end up. Seriously — who wouldn’t want Facebook, Google and Microsoft all on their resume? One former Googler we spoke with said this was a huge draw.

Some are feeling the entrepreneurial itch. Chris Dixon tweeted just a short while ago some Google diaspora: Ev Williams, who founded Twitter; Kevin Systrom, who founded Instagram; Dennis Crowley, who founded Foursquare; and Ben Silbermann, who founded Pinterest. One former Googler we spoke to did just that, and got a nice acquisition deal out of it.

Did you leave for a different reason? We’d love to hear why — shoot us a message at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.