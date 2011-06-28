DSK: The Maid's Half Brother Tells French Tabloid That She's "Over" And That Her honour Is Tainted

Awful stuff: The half-brother of the maid at the centre of the DSK case told a French tabloid that his half-sister, the maid, is “over.”



The half-brother believes that the incident with DSK (he didn’t make it clear whether he blamed Dominique Strauss-Khan or his half-sister) has brought shame to the family.

He told the France Soir, “Her honour is tainted, as is our village’s honour.”

He says he visited her in New York on May 19th and “shes doing very badly.”

“She cries every day for a month. Her life is destroyed. She’s over.”

“Only Allah can help her now.”

The full timeline of events, starting when the maid entered the hotel room >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.