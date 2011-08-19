The Maharaja Express : India’s Most Luxurious Train

The Maharaja Express is well known amongst foreigners who wish to travel India the old fashioned way – in complete comfort and leisure. First unveiled in Kolkatta in spring 2010, the Maharajas’ Express has established itself as a true landmark in luxury train journeys and the first Pan-India luxury train to cut across state borders. Guests enjoy attentive butler service fit for the Maharajas, along with state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled personal space throughout the train.



The Maharaja Express has now introduced a new 8-day/7-night journey this October, offering guests the chance to discover the fascinating heritage, exquisite architecture and unique mix of cultures of Imperial India.

From champagne breakfast overlooking the Taj Mahal to tiger safaris in Ranthambore National Park and Elephant polo in Jaipur, the extraordinary journey is designed to offer a collection of unforgettable experiences unique to Maharajas’ Express guests.

20 Deluxe Cabins, 18 Junior Suites, 4 Suites and the one-carriage Grand Presidential Suite each feature large panoramic windows, new generation environment friendly washrooms and a wealth of high-tech facilities including individual temperature controls, wireless internet , air cushioned suspension and large LCD TV’s and DVD players. Guests in the top Suites and Presidential Suite also enjoy their own bathtub and a private chauffeur and guide in every destination.

Two fine-dining restaurants ensure a truly gourmet journey through India for Maharajas’ Express guests, whilst two lavish bars provide the ideal space for post excursion drinks and evening relaxation. Now offering four very different and exciting itineraries, the new season journeys will run from October 2011 through to December 2012. The Royal Sojourn joins the hugely popular 8-day/7-night day ‘Princely India’ journey from Mumbai to Delhi; the 8-day/7-night ‘Royal India’ journey from Delhi to Mumbai and the 7-day/6-night ‘Classical India’ round-trip from Delhi with highlights including the holy city of Varanasi on the river Ganges.

The Royal Sojourn will depart on 22nd October 2011, 19th November 2011, 17th December 2011, 14th January 2012, 11th February 2012, 10th March 2012 and 7th April 2012, 20th October 2012, 17th November 2012, 15th December 2012.

Prices are per person, based on two sharing a Deluxe Cabin and including all meals, soft beverages, selected house brands of wines, beers and spirits, butler service, guided off train excursions inclusive of entrance fees and transport and porterage at stations. New highlights will include the historical city of Kota in south-east Rajasthan, with visits to the 13th century Garh Palace, one of the largest and most imposing forts in the state; a boat cruise on the Chambal river, breeding ground of the Gharial (crocodiles) and a Royal dinner at the Umed Bhawan Palace, with its stunning blend of Rajput and Victorian architecture.

