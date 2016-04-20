Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt reboot a Western classic in action-packed 'Magnificent Seven' trailer

It’s time to head back to the Old West with Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and other recognisable names in the first trailer for the reboot of the classic “The Magnificent Seven.”

The original 1960 John Sturges film starred Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, who enlist a group of hired guns to save villagers from Mexican bandits.

In fact, that movie is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s legendary film “Seven Samurai.”

Director Antoine Fauqua (“Southpaw”) leans more toward Sturges’ film for this latest remake, with a shoot-’em-up Western that looks like it will have action to spare.

See the trailer below. The movie opens September 23.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift rapped and then fell off a treadmill in a new Apple Music ad



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.