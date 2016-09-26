The new 'Magnificent Seven' just had one of the biggest box office openings of any Western

Who says the Western is dead?

Sony’s “The Magnificent Seven” has proven that a movie without any superheros and catered more for adults can make some coin as it took in an estimated $35 million at the box office, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The shoot-’em-up starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and breakthrough star Haley Bennett (who is also in the anticipated “The Girl on the Train”) had a strong Friday with with $12.6 million on the day (including $1.7 million from Thursday previews) and finishing the weekend with $35 million that puts it second all-time for biggest opening weekend for a live-action Western (2011’s “Cowboys & Aliens” $36.4 million, all-time is 2011 animated Western “Rango” with $38 million).

The movie is the biggest box office opening for director Antoine Fuqua and star Washington, as this marks their third time working together. Their past biggest success was 2014’s “The Equaliser” ($34.1 million).

We’ll see what kind of staying power “Seven” has with stiff competition coming: “Deepwater Horizon” and Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” opening next week and “The Girl on the Train” the following week.

The weekend’s other big release came in second place as Warner Bros. animated movie “Storks” took in $21.8 million. Though that’s a little lower than industry expectations, it could find continued business in the weeks to come as more mature titles open in coming weeks, leaving “Storks” the only kid’s movie at the multiplex.

