The Magic Question That Can Speed Up A Sale

One great way to speed up a sale is sparking your customer’s curiosity — intriguing them in the right way so that they just have to know more about your product.But how to do that?



A recent blog post from Fast Company describes a tactic to instantly pique your customer’s interest: tel a really brief case study about how your product helped another customer, and then ask “the Magic Question.”

From Fast Company:

A typical Magic Question starts with a short story of the form “My company has developed (a new product) that has helped (a leading company in the customer’s industry) achieve (the following important business benefits). It then goes in for the (sales) kill by asking, “Would you like to learn how we did it?“

If your case study is impressive, your customer will ask to know more.

Read the entire article over at Fast Company >

