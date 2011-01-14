It's Magic! An App That Translates English To Spanish In Real Time On Your Phone

Have you ever seen magic? I have and once in a while I see magical software.



Over on Quora we were discussing just what software is magical, but here we have an even newer example: Word Lens, which translates Spanish to English (and vice versa) in real time on your phone.

Here the inventor, Otavio Good, talks about that “the magic comes out of video translation and no one else has done that yet.”

Now, this isn’t perfect, and in the interview you’ll see Otavio lays out why it isn’t, but I am more amazed that this works at all, than the fact that it doesn’t work in all situations.

Anyway, over on Quora you’ll find some other magical software and I’m definitely looking for more. Got some magic? Let me know [email protected]



