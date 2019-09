With US markets zooming towards another bullish open, keep your eye out for S&P 1130.



We’ve seen several notes over the past weeks indicating that this would constitute some kind of “breakout” or whatnot.

As of right now, we’re less than 4 points away.

This chart from BTIG came out last week.

