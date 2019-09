US Law uploaded the whole Madoff client list into Google Maps — with a very cool result. Drill down by city. See where everyone lives! (Or a few folks, anyway. The rest of the site is for clients).



And, via Felix, Zero Hedge has a map of Madoff victims in Manhattan

See Also: Bernie Madoff Victims: The Slideshow

