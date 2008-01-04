The Macworld Predictions Game: Time To Place Your Bets!

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 12 noon EST, Apple chief Steve Jobs will take the stage at San Francisco’s Moscone centre for his annual Macworld Expo keynote. We’re pretty sure we know one of the services he will unveil — iTunes movie rentals — and Apple watchers have made some other predictions, such as slim Mac laptops and iPhones with more memory.



But those “inside sources” always get something wrong, and it’s time to figure out what. So join us for the first annual Silicon Alley Insider Macworld Game!

Here’s how to play:

In the comments, tell us what you think Steve Jobs will announce next Tuesday. Feel free to weight your predictions — e.g., “very likely,” “wild guess,” etc., but every prediction you make counts.

Then tell us where Apple’s stock (AAPL) will close on Tuesday, after Jobs makes his Macworld speech. Apple is trading around $195-$200, so a $20 gain or loss would represent around a 10% change in value.

Scoring:

You get 1 point for every correct prediction, and you lose 1 point for every incorrect one. Similarly, you get 1 point if your “Apple closing price” is within $10 of the actual close, and you lose 1 point if it’s outside of $20. Thus, if you get three predictions right and one wrong, and come within $10 of Apple’s closing price, you’ll get a total of 3 points.

The player with the most accurate predictions will be crowned our 2008 Macworld Champ. Point ties will be settled by the closest estimate of Apple’s closing price.

Now it’s your chance to be Internet-famous. Submit your picks! And may the best Apple soothsayer win!

See Also: SAI Holiday Gift Guide: Winter iPhone Edition

Five Million iPhones By Macworld? Nope.

Apple At Macworld: Tiny MacBook, No 3G iPhone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.