New MacBook Pro And Other Macworld Announcements (AAPL)

A new version of iPhoto, which includes:
- Facial recognition technology to organise your photos by who’s in them.
- Geotagging to organise photos by where they were taken. Photos taken with an iPhone will use the GPS to automatically tag them.
- Built in support for Facebook, Google Maps and Flickr.
A new version of iMovie, which includes:
- Lots of the features Apple took away in iMovie ’08.
- Better editing and themes.
- New effects like stabilisation and cartooning.
A new version of GarageBand, which includes:
- A new “learn to play” tool featuring an HD video instructor.
- Besides 9 bundles freebies, extra lessons from artists like Norah Jones and Sting cost $4.99 a piece.
Updates to iWork ’09
- Updated Numbers, Keynote, Pages and a $.99 iPhone App
- Beta version of iWork.com, a Google Docs-like Web-based office tool
New 17-inch MacBook Pro
- 6.6 lbs
- A matte display
- .98 inches thick
- 2.9 gigahertz
- 8 hours of battery life than can be charged more than 1,000 times
Updates to iTunes
- Now there are three pricing tiers: 99 cents, 69 cents, and $1.29.
- 10 million songs without DRM by the end of the quarter
