New MacBook Pro And Other Macworld Announcements (AAPL)

Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller is on stage at Macworld right now. We’ll list his announcements here as he makes them.



A new version of iPhoto, which includes:

Facial recognition technology to organise your photos by who’s in them.

Geotagging to organise photos by where they were taken. Photos taken with an iPhone will use the GPS to automatically tag them.

Built in support for Facebook, Google Maps and Flickr.

A new version of iMovie, which includes:

Lots of the features Apple took away in iMovie ’08.

Better editing and themes.

New effects like stabilisation and cartooning.

A new version of GarageBand, which includes:

A new “learn to play” tool featuring an HD video instructor.

Besides 9 bundles freebies, extra lessons from artists like Norah Jones and Sting cost $4.99 a piece.

Updates to iWork ’09

Updated Numbers, Keynote, Pages and a $.99 iPhone App

Beta version of iWork.com, a Google Docs-like Web-based office tool

New 17-inch MacBook Pro

6.6 lbs

A matte display

.98 inches thick

2.9 gigahertz

8 hours of battery life than can be charged more than 1,000 times

Updates to iTunes

Now there are three pricing tiers: 99 cents, 69 cents, and $1.29.

10 million songs without DRM by the end of the quarter

