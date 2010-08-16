Many Signs Pointing To Significant Downward Move Ahead

The US Equities Markets stand at a critical decision point this week. On one hand, many signs point to the possibility of a significant downward move just ahead. We are seeing internal weakness in formerly leading sectors and individual names. Microcaps, in particular, are already very close to making lower lows relative to the early July pivot point, and downside leadership from this group and other small and mid-cap stocks certainly has the potential to pull the broad market through the same levels.



If this were a normal market, we would be holding at least a tactical short in equity indexes, but it is important to remember that we are still in the middle of August. In contrast to the bearish scenario, it is equally likely that the market may stay range-bound in a larger range (1060-1,130) for many weeks, so, to put it in plain English, we aren’t getting too excited about anything.

We do expect at least one sharp down-move as the market drops below support (around 1,078 S&P Cash), and short term traders could expect some volatility on that drop today. The character of that move will give us a lot of information about the conviction of buyers and sellers in this market. If, after a medium-sized selloff (say 20-30 S&P points) the move stalls, the most likely scenario will be a return to the doldrums and for the market to remain range-bound for a few more weeks. On the other hand, we may see enough conviction to target low 1,000’s over the next few weeks, but our baseline scenario has to be to expect a continuation of the low volume, late summer trading environment.

Longer term investors should be holding small, token pilot buys in broad indexes, but should focus a lot of attention on monitoring the performance of individual market leaders. The recent activity in the broad market has been extremely difficult to read, with a high degree of randomness in the price action. However, the action of market leaders, especially in response to challenging news, will most likely provide a better reference point for the internal strength of the market. For now, remain in information gathering mode and restrict any further buying to these specific market leaders.

This guest post comes courtesy of Waverly Advisors

