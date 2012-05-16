The MacBook Air Is Getting A Retina Display Too

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

Rounding out all the recent Mac rumours this week, Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac reports that the next MacBook Air will also get a high resolution “Retina display” screen.Gurman says the design will be the same as the current MacBook Air. The battery and processor will get an upgrade to support the power-hungry display.



Gurman has more details, so click here >

